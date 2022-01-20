ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah high school basketball to use 35-second shot clock after board votes in new rule

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 2 days ago
The board that governs rules for Utah's high school athletics voted Thursday to add a 35-second shot clock to all classifications in boys and girls high school basketball beginning with the 2022-'23 season.

"The rules regarding the length of the clock, the placement of the clock, and other logistical matters will follow the guidelines set by the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee, which voted in the Spring of 2021 to make shot clock usage available for State Association adoption beginning next season," read a release from the Utah High School Activities Association.

Usage for shot clocks must follow NFHSA guidelines.

The UHSAA sent out a survey, and of the 90 schools that responded, 77% were in favor of adding a shot clock, according to reporter Patrick Carr with the Ogden Standard-Examiner.

Carr also outlined costs for shot clocks, which may affect schools in smaller classifications.

"Many schools not in favor cite cost as the No. 1 reason why they’re against the shot clock. A new shot clock setup runs anywhere between $3,500-6,000, depending on if one can get them at a bulk price," Carr wrote. "That doesn’t include the costs of installation, which could vary in each gymnasium. It also doesn’t include finding and paying someone to operate the shot clock on game nights.

Many schools also have two gymnasiums, meaning some could be "looking at something like $7,000-12,000 for shot clocks — again, not counting installation or operational costs," according to the report.

As of August of 2021, only ten states (California, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington) required or announced plans to add a shot clock in 2022-'23.

Prior to the UHSAA decision on Thursday, Montana and the MHSA voted to add a shot clock in '22-'23.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

