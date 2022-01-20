ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi against push to ban stock trading by lawmakers

By Raquel Martin
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu5hs_0drMkC3d00

The push to ban members of Congress from trading stocks is picking up steam on Capitol Hill. But the effort faces one major hurdle: the opposition of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Bills fans pack Kansas City backer bar, including a familiar face

Kansas City, Mo. (WIVB) — Anchors Dave Greber and Mel Orlins are in Missouri this weekend for the Bills’ Divisional matchup against the Chiefs. On News 4 at 6, they spoke with some Bills fans, including “Bills Elvis” John Lang, at Al’s Bar & Grill, one of two Buffalo backer bars in the area. The […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy blasts 'racial demagoguery' from Biden, Harris: 'Americans are getting pretty tired of it'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Friday Republicans and many American voters are getting tired of President Biden and Democrats calling them racists for not supporting their election reform bill and other agenda items. Kennedy responded on "The Faulkner Focus" to a remark from Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., who said that "in some respects" the United States is presided over by a "racist Senate"
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Lawmakers#Capitol Hill#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Arizona Mirror

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kansas City Star

Should Congress Be Banned From Stock Trading? Pelosi Now Says Maybe.

The idea is that elected representatives doing the People’s work and crafting laws that govern society should not be influenced by private companies in which they own stock -- and that could directly or indirectly benefit them if the share prices rise. The practice is a little more complicated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Schumer: 'We made progress' on voting bill, filibuster rules

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview Thursday that Democrats “made progress” toward changing the Senate's filibuster rules to advance sweeping voting legislation, despite the dramatic collapse of the package that his party says is central to protecting democracy.From his office overlooking the National Mall with portraits of the Roosevelts above his desk — Franklin D. on one side, Theodore on the other — Schumer took stock of what was widely seen as a striking setback for President Joe Biden on his first anniversary in office as the Democrats’ signature voting bill unraveled.“If the choice was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says banning member stock trades possible

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday signaled her willingness to advance legislation that could ban lawmaker stock trades, if her rank-and-file Democrats support such a move. At her weekly news conference, Pelosi was asked about tightening controls on stock transactions. She responded:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy