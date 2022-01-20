Pelosi against push to ban stock trading by lawmakers
The push to ban members of Congress from trading stocks is picking up steam on Capitol Hill. But the effort faces one major hurdle: the opposition of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
The push to ban members of Congress from trading stocks is picking up steam on Capitol Hill. But the effort faces one major hurdle: the opposition of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.https://wivb.com
Comments / 0