LISTEN: Evan Roberts tries some Nets play-by-play
Tim Capstraw went solo once again on Wednesday's Nets broadcast, as Chris Carrino is still isolating due to testing positive for COVID-19. Capper got a wild finish against the Wizards, and after praising his efforts, Evan Roberts took a stab at calling the final 13 seconds - does he have the goods to join Craiggy as a special Nets play-by-play man?
