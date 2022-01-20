ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LISTEN: Evan Roberts tries some Nets play-by-play

By Carton Roberts
 2 days ago

Tim Capstraw went solo once again on Wednesday's Nets broadcast, as Chris Carrino is still isolating due to testing positive for COVID-19. Capper got a wild finish against the Wizards, and after praising his efforts, Evan Roberts took a stab at calling the final 13 seconds - does he have the goods to join Craiggy as a special Nets play-by-play man?

New York City, NY
