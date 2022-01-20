ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoakum, TX

Yoakum Economic Development Board of Directors Jan. 19 Topics

By Valerie Perez
 2 days ago
YOAKUM, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. the Yoakum Economic Development Board of Directors held their monthly meeting. During the meeting, members discussed the progress of recent improvement projects in the area, such as an industrial park and a parking lot improvement project on Irvine Street.

First, board members called the meeting to order. Then, they reviewed previous meeting minutes from Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Next, they received reports from the liaisons to YEDC’s stakeholders, including:

  • an update on junk vehicle removal procedures,
  • building standards issues
  • and the progress of downtown code enforcement issues.

Moving forward, Secretary Sean Mooney delivered a report on YDEC’s corporate vision statement, marketing development and website project. Director of Finance Linda Schmidt then reviewed a quarterly financial report from City Manager Kevin Coleman.

Board members also discussed and considered approving a small business improvement matching funds grant application from Get N’ Go convenience store. Finally, the board planned on reviewing a report from an executive director. The report focused on remodeling YDEC’s downtown headquarters and their 2021-2030 strategic plan.

Other items that were up for review were activities associated with the city’s industrial park project and economic development-related news articles from last month.

