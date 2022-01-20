Princess Diana Exhibition: How can I buy tickets?

HIGHLY regarded royal, Princess Diana, is gone but never forgotten.

There are many tributes that honor the late princess, her list of memorials continues to grow as the public keeps her memory alive.

How can I buy tickets for Princess Diana: Accredited Access?

The Princess Diana: Accredited Access memorial in honor of the deceased royal's life opened in December of 2021.

The tribute opened locations in Los Angeles, California, and Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets are available through the exhibit's official website, PrincessDianaExhibit as well as another website, FeverUp, for both locations.

The exhibition is promoted as a "walk-through documentary" of Princess Diana's life.

Never before seen photos from important moments in the late princess's life will be featured in the display.

The pictures and material come courtesy of her former photographer, Anwar Hussein and his two sons, Samie and Zak.

How much are the Princess Diana: Accredited Access tickets?

FeverUp and PrincessDianaExhibit list the ticket prices for the Princess Diana tribute on their websites.

On the official tribute website, adult tickets go for individuals over 13 starting at $28 and VIP adult tickets go for $42.

Children 12 and under tickets are listed for $19, VIP children tickets are listed for $28.

FeverUp's Los Angeles tickets are slightly less.

Tickets for adults 13 and older go for $25, VIP adults go for $37.

The tickets for children 12 and under are listed for $17, while the VIP children prices are listed for $25.

When did Princess Diana die?

Princess Diana tragically passed away at the age of 36 on August 31, 1997.

The royal succumbed to injuries from a car crash while going through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France.

The accident occurred while the Princess of Wales was attempting to flee the paparazzi.

She was buried in West Northamptonshire, England on September 6, 1997.

