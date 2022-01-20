ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump campaign officials, including Giuliani, oversaw 2020 fake electors' plan -CNN

 2 days ago
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands with former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani before their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Officials on Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, led by his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, oversaw efforts to put forward illegitimate electors from seven states that the former president lost, CNN reported on Thursday, citing three sources.

There were multiple planning calls between campaign officials and Republican Party state operatives with Giuliani being involved in at least one call, one source said, in efforts to stop Joe Biden's victory when Congress met on Jan 6, 2021.

Trump and officials are facing several probes after failing to accept the election result, which is decided by the electoral college, where each person's ballot goes toward a statewide tally, requiring the votes of at least 270 electors for victory.

The former president's campaign lined up supporters to fill elector slots, had rooms for fake electors to meet and circulated draft certificates, CNN reported.

Bob Costello, a lawyer for Giuliani, and Liz Harrington, a spokesperson for Trump, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; additional reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Matt Milner
2d ago

Rudy, Rudy, Rudy, say it ain’t so! I mean the Trumplicans can overlook the fact of you trying to help enact a coup, but did you at least make sure he paid you for representing the other lies you told for him first?

man among boys
2d ago

this is as they use to say on a popular TV SHOW....THE WEAKEST LINK!!!! come on treat him as such. ask him directly if he wants to die in prison. agree to no jail time and life of home confinement. but ONLY IF HE TESTIFYS TRUTHFULLY AGAINST EVERYONE ASKED. HE'S ALREADY BROKE AND IS GOING TO OWE MANY MILLIONS TO THE VOTING MACHINES COMPANY AND THOSE PESTY LEGAL FEES... HE WILL DIE IN A one room flop house on food stamps....LMAO what a shame for a sad 🐑...LMAO

Mr. Mustard
2d ago

Rudy can see the bus pulling up from the 4 Seasons podium. The meltdown he'll have in public will be epic. I'm with guest above get the popcorn machine ready.

Giuliani Reportedly Led the Plot to Steal the Election Using Fake Electors

Rudy Giuliani rarely gets good press these days, but it’s been especially bad as of late. Giuliani and the Trump campaign team coordinated a failed scheme to submit illegitimate Republican electors in several states the former president lost in 2020, according to a new report from CNN Thursday, published just days after the former New York mayor-turned-Trump lawyer was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
