ULM women's basketball game vs Coastal Carolina canceled due to COVID-19

Louisiana-Monroe women basketball's game at Costal Carolina on Thursday night was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Chanticleers program.

This is second game this season that ULM (4-15, 0-5 Sun Belt Conference) has lost because of COVID. The Jan. 6 game at Little Rock was called off due to the Trojans having COVID concerns.

Due to Sun Belt Conference policy, games canceled due to COVID-19 related concerns are ruled a no contest without the option to reschedule. Programs with at least seven athletes and one coach are required to play, those with fewer athletes available have the option to play if they so choose.

ULM entered the game against Costal Carolina (12-4, 2-3) after 89-57 loss to Troy on Saturday. The Warhawks travel to Boone, North Carolina, to take on Appalachian State (7-8, 1-1) on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+).

