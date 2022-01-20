ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA to allow COVID-related 10-day hardship deals through Feb. 17

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNME0_0drMjkq000
NBA commissioner Adam Silver Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA will continue to allow teams to sign players to 10-day hardship contracts via a COVID-related allowance through February 17, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. When first introducing the new form of hardship deals last month, the league said they would be permitted until at least January 19.

Unlike the injury-related hardship deals that have been available for many years, a COVID hardship contract doesn’t count against a team’s salary for cap or tax purposes. Additionally, an injury-related hardship exception is only granted if a club has at least four players out with longer-term injuries, whereas that club becomes eligible for a COVID hardship exception as soon as one player enters the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

There are far fewer players in the protocols now than there were in mid-to-late December and early January, so hopefully the worst of this season’s COVID-19 outbreaks are behind us and not many hardship deals will be required in the coming weeks.

Here are more odds and ends from around the basketball world:

  • Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe, once ranked by ESPN as the top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, will be eligible to apply for the ’22 NBA draft as an early entrant, a source tells ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. It’s unclear whether or not Sharpe, who has yet to play at all for the Wildcats, will actually declare for this year’s draft. If he does, it would shake up the top 10 for lottery teams — Givony has tentatively placed the 18-year-old sixth overall on ESPN’s 2022 big board.
  • Despite some rumors that he was being eyed by a team in Spain, former Nuggets forward Petr Cornelie has signed a G League contract and joined the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s affiliate, according to the league’s transactions log. Cornelie was waived last week so that the Nuggets could sign Davon Reed to a two-way contract.
  • The NBA announced the latest All-Star voting results on Thursday and issued a reminder that voting will end on Saturday and the All-Star starters will be announced next Thursday, Jan. 27. The fans’ selections will account for 50% of the overall vote, with current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%) accounting for the remainder.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Lakers sign former first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya to two-way deal

Doumbouya began the season on a two-way contract with the Lakers, but was waived in November while he was recovering from a foot injury. At the time, Los Angeles brought in Chaundee Brown to fill Doumbouya’s two-way slot. Brown has since been replaced by Mason Jones, while Doumbouya is now taking Huff’s spot.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Sixers willing to hold on to Ben Simmons for potential James Harden trade?

Within a Substack article about the Ben Simmons situation, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein repeats a point that has been expressed by a number of league insiders in recent months, writing that there’s a belief the Sixers are willing to retain Simmons until the offseason in case they can use him to acquire James Harden from the Nets. Harden has a player option for 2022-23, so if he wants a change of scenery, he could either opt out and pursue a new team as a free agent or push for a trade while opting in.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Cornelie
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Davon Reed
DallasBasketball

Charles Barkley Trashes LeBron James' Lakers 'Cowards': NBA Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks have had a roller coaster ride of a season so far, and it can be hard to keep up with every single thing that’s happening with the team. Here, you will be able to keep up with a updates related to the Mavs and the rest of the NBA as a whole. From roster cuts, to trade rumors, to COVID updates and more, we’ll have it all covered for you right here.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Almost Left The Court After Being Benched By Frank Vogel: "He Has Jawing From The Bench With His Jersey Untucked..."

With All-Star weekend in sight, teams around the association are gearing up for their late-season push. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Lakers are simply trying to avoid implosion. Amid a season-long struggle from Russell Westbrook, tensions are starting to boil over for the 17x Champs and it could spell disaster if things continue to get worse.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nba Draft#Nba Players#Espn#Nuggets#G League#The Grand Rapids Gold
HuffingtonPost

Shaquille O’Neal Shares How He’d Treat Unvaxxed Kyrie Irving If They Were Teammates

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal said he’d “put hands on” unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving if they played on the same team. The Nets last month welcomed Irving back into the fold following his refusal to be inoculated from COVID-19. But he can only play road games due to New York City vaccine mandates. This week, Irving refused to reconsider his position on the shots, even following teammate Kevin Durant’s knee injury.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Have Changed Their Asking Price For Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to trade Ben Simmons, who has not played this season due to the ongoing impasse between himself and the team. Over the last several months, it has been reported that the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons was steep, and they were only willing to part with him for a premier player in return. That approach might be changing, however.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls call out Bucks over Grayson Allen social media post

The Chicago Bulls were already unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks and Grayson Allen over what happened in Friday night’s game. The Bucks’ social media team didn’t help matters on Saturday, either. Allen was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul Friday after a dangerous play on Chicago’s Alex Caruso....
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy