After teasing what to expect from the anticipated next edition of the WWE 2K series, 2K is finally ready to reveal who will grace the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K22, and it will be none other than superstar extraordinaire Rey Mysterio. Gracing the cover of WWE 2K22 is the perfect celebration of Mysterio's 20th anniversary as a WWE superstar, but it gets better, as Mysterio is also the star of WWE 2K22's next 2K Showcase mode, a mode that highlights the biggest moments from a superstar's career. We can't wait to learn more about Mysterio's 2K Showcase, but while we wait for more details, you can check out the standard and Deluxe versions of Mysterio's 2K22 game covers below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO