Ditch the ACT and SAT. End early decision. Abolish preferences for legacy applicants now. Critics of the admissions process have long demanded such changes in hopes of making the system more equitable for students. Over the last 20 years, a slew of proposed reforms have typically had two things in common: They (a) urged highly selective colleges to stop doing something, and (b) focused on a specific policy or practice in isolation, even though one discrete change alone — like, say, going test-optional — doesn’t automatically guarantee more equitable outcomes at a given college.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO