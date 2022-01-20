ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valeri leaves Timbers for Lanus in Argentina's top division

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is heading home to Argentina. The Timbers on Thursday announced an agreement with Lanus for the transfer of the 35-year-old former league MVP. Lanus plays in Argentina's top division. A nine-year veteran of the Timbers, Valeri scored 100 goals...

Timbers Great Valeri Returns to Boyhood Club Lanús

