Predicting the future of cybersecurity is not just looking into a crystal ball and divining. It requires a careful study of how cyber security has advanced in the previous years alongside the negative impacts it has had on the world economy at large. This research is necessary because it would open up corporations to the gray areas that when addressed would lead to maximization of profit and also lead to the rescue of business owners from mayhem that might result from negligence of this all powerful segment of commerce.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO