US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

By The Associated Press
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

1. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday) 2. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown) 3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine) 4. “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George (Viking) 5. “Invisible” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 6. “The Judge’s List”...

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. End of Days by Brad Taylor - 9780062886125 - (William Morrow) 2. The Summer Proposal by Vi Keeland - 9781951045623 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp) 3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 4. Verity...
Best books in Spanish for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re looking to introduce a second language to a child, or you’re buying books for a Spanish-speaking loved one, the selection of books in Spanish for kids has increased exponentially in the last few years. It’s grown to include picture books, early readers and chapter books for all skill levels and language ability. If you’re looking for a heart-warming, visually stunning kids’ book in Spanish, “Hija” by Ariel Andrés Almada and illustrated by Sonja Wimmer, is a great choice.
The Best Winter Reading Books for Kids

Winter can be such a magical season filled with outside fun in the snow. For days when it gets too chilly, and staying indoors is a must, kids should still have an enjoyable time. Reading can be a fantastic stimulating activity for kids of all ages, during those blizzard days. There’s nothing better than challenging the mind and filling your child’s imaginations with the wonder of stories. Here is a list of some great reads for those indoor winter days.
The Best Books I Read in 2021

If there’s any one thing that kept me sane in 2021, it was curling up with a good book almost every night before bed—no doom-scrolling allowed after 11 p.m. Deciding to read 50 books was easy: one a week with a two-week buffer. Hitting that goal was much harder. I’m not a speed reader nor will I listen to audiobooks. In 2020, I think I only read about a dozen books, maybe two. In addition, choosing the books was challenging. I decided late in the year that I wanted to read more local stories, often pulling recommendations from this magazine and its contributors, and I’m happy to say that not only did I bump that number up to nine stories that at least partially took place in Hawai‘i, a local book made it into my top five.
