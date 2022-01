Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will have surgery next week to repair his broken right wrist after he was taken down by Grayson Allen during the third quarter of Friday night’s 94-90 loss at Milwaukee. The team said Caruso will be evaluated in six to eight weeks. It’s another tough blow for Chicago after it announced Thursday that guard Lonzo Ball needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Caruso is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 28 games in his first season with Chicago. Caruso was driving to the basket when a hard foul from Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. Allen has been singled out for hard fouls before. He served a one-game suspension during the 2016-17 season while at Duke after tripping an opposing player for the third time in a calendar year. He was ejected from an NBA Summer League game in 2019 after committing two flagrant fouls.

