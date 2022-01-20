The Best Workout Songs From 1975 to 2010

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you don’t fuel yourself properly before a challenging workout, you’ll feel less energised, weaker and will fatigue faster than normal. But what’s the best thing to fuel with before exercising? A banana? A boiled egg? A cup of coffee? What about a pre-workout supplement?Designed to boost your energy, pre-workout supplements are typically powdered substances that you mix into water, shake and then drink around 30 minutes before exercising. Pre-workout supplements typically contain a blend of ingredients such as caffeine, creatine, beta-alanine, BCAAs and nitric oxide agents, which can help improve energy levels, increase...
