The Best Workout Songs From 1975 to 2010

Picture this: You've orchestrated the perfect at-home date for your significant other, featuring candles, wine, and a lovingly home-cooked (or lovingly ordered via app) dinner. But just as your person texts you that they're on their way, you realize that you have no idea what sort of music to play to retain the romantic ambience. After all, you can't have your early 2000s guilty pleasure songs come up on shuffle while you're trying to stare lovingly into your partner's eyes (nothing ruins the mood like the distinctive "youuuuuu" at the beginning of "Soulja Boy." And yes, that example is based on a true story).

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO