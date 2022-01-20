ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

15 Vegan Cookbooks to Inspire You to Join the Plant-Based Revolution

By Hayley Maitland
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even if you have no intention of ever giving up meat, fish, dairy, or eggs, there’s a strong case for familiarizing yourself with a vegan cookbook. Not...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
StyleCaster

HelloFresh Is Surprisingly Full of Insanely Delicious Veggie Meals—Here’s How to Order

I’ve been a vegetarian my entire life, so I understand the very real struggle that is finding and cooking delicious vegetarian recipes. And not just any old recipes, but ones that actually taste good and are also nutritious. Enter: HelloFresh, the meal kit delivery service you never knew you needed for delectable Veggie meals. Whether you’re a full-time vegetarian or simply want to have a nutritious start to the new year, HelloFresh has just what you need. I’m quite the HelloFresh veteran, since I’ve already ordered tons of boxes and tried a huge chunk of its Veggie recipes. These non-meat options...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samin Nosrat
Rock Hill Herald

KFC is serving new plant-based fried chicken — but it isn’t totally vegan. Here’s why

KFC is adding plant-based chicken to its menus nationwide this week. However, the new offering could prove problematic for customers seeking vegan and vegetarian food options. Last week, the Kentucky-based chicken chain announced the impending arrival of its new Beyond Fried Chicken, developed by meat substitutes company Beyond Meat exclusively for KFC. The “Kentucky Fried Miracle” will debut at participating restaurants on Monday, Jan. 10 for a limited time, according to a news release.
FOOD & DRINKS
San Diego weekly Reader

The plant-based bread schtick of Ben and Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli

Hailing from a cuisine characterized by the likes of schmaltz, schmears, corned beef, and brisket, the staples of a Jewish delicatessen would not appear to be likely candidates for veganization. Nevertheless, the newest addition to San Diego’s sandwich landscape attempts exactly that. Place. 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Suite Q,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
One Green Planet

8 South Asian Plant-Based Bloggers You Need to Follow

Veganism is getting more popular, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s getting more diverse. Eating plant-based is still heavily associated with white privilege but that couldn’t be further from reality. There are countless ways to enjoy a vegan diet. What country you live in, the culture you grew up with, your socio-economic background, and personal preferences all help decide what plant-based meals will suit your palette best. Luckily, the internet has gifted us with vegan bloggers from around the world.
RECIPES
spectrumnews1.com

Local vegan restaurants tap into plant-based boom

LONG BEACH, Calif. — When Stephanie Morgan began slinging dishes from her food truck, vegan food was an oddity undefined to the average person. Twelve years and two restaurants later, Morgan and Seabird Kitchen have expanded her brand of high-end vegan cuisine as consumer appetite for that kind of food has grown.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Cookbooks#Plant#Fish#Food Drink#This New York Times#Salt Fat Acid Heat
Galena Gazette

40-year-old cookbook is a vegan treasure

The Moosewood Cookbook has inspired generations since 1974 and been listed on the New York Times as one of the best-selling cookbooks in history. It continues to be seminal and timely. My copy is …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Dessert Jars

Petit Pot is gaining popularity for its delicious plant-based dessert jars which are compact and healthy. Utilizing only simple and organic ingredients, the brand's range of delicious treats enables guilt-free indulgence. The plant-based dessert jar range by Petit Pot includes Oatmilk Chocolate, Vanilla Rice Pudding, and Dark Chocolate. The first...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based French Dip Sandwiches

Vegan fast-casual chain Native Foods has announced the launch of The French Dip, its first limited-time offer of 2022. The new 100% plant-based offering arrives in the form of a classic French Dip sandwich featuring a baguette bun, roast-beef style seitan, plant-based provolone, and homemade horseradish aioli. In addition, the sandwich will be served with au jus dipping sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Simplistic Plant-Based Frozen Yogurts

The Yogurtland Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla frozen dessert is arriving from the brand for 2022 to provide patrons with a way to enjoy some simple yet satisfying flavors in a dairy-free manner. Crafted with oat milk, the frozen treat is infused with the warm flavors of vanilla and brown sugar, which makes it great on its own or with additional toppings of your choosing. The treat comes as the brand's latest vegan-friendly treat that will be available for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegnews.com

From Vegan Chicken to Plant-Based Bacon: The Top 5 Vegan Food Trends of 2022

The coronavirus pandemic led to the unprecedented rise in popularity of sourdough, pancake cereal, and dalgona coffee in 2020, largely thanks to social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. The following year, Impossible Foods cheeseburgers, “flexitarian” diets, and pickled vegetables took the spotlight. With consumers wanting to lower their environmental impact now more than ever, we’re predicting 2022 will be the biggest year yet for vegan food. Look out for these major plant-based food trends in this new year and let’s get cooking!
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Traditional Plant-Based Puddings

Looking to capitalize on the plant-based boom, foodservice supplier Brakes has announced the launch of a new line of "traditional" vegan desserts. The new products consist of three plant-based reimaginings of their recently released hot pudding desserts. These include vegan versions of the brand's Sticky Toffee Pudding, Syrup Sponge Pudding, and Raspberry Jam Pudding.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebeet.com

Eating More Plant-Based? Here Are the Top 14 Vegan Chefs You Need to Follow

If you're trying to eat more plant-based in 2022 you are in the majority. More consumers than ever are trying to eat plant-based at least some of the time, as a way of staying healthy, benefiting the environment, and being kinder to animals. It's also a great way to lose weight, if that's a goal.
NFL
TrendHunter.com

Premium Plant-Based Calzones

The White Rabbit Pizza Co. Chick’n & Pesto Calzone is being launched by the brand as a new addition to its existing range of vegan pizza products to help consumers in the UK easily enjoy some of their favorite flavors and ingredients. The calzone comes as the first of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Norwalk Hour

Learning to cook with plant-based 'meats'

It's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals. One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found from grocery store meat sections...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Easy-to-Prepare Plant-Based Foods

These new Quorn products are being launched by the meat alternative brand in the UK to provide consumers with access to flavorful foods that are easy to prepare this Veganuary. The products come in several varieties including Mini Fillets, Souther Fried Wings, Bites and Korma Bites, which are all easy to heat up for quick enjoyment at home or out of the house. The products are all expertly spiced and flavored to perfection with textures that are well-balanced with just the right level of inspiration from real meat.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Milk Chocolate-Inspired Vegan Treats

The LowRaw M:lk Choc Bar is being expanded on by the brand in the UK to provide consumers with a way to enjoy some of their favorite flavors in a vegan-friendly way. The milk chocolate-inspired product will now be available in Smooth Choc, Orange and Caramel varieties which are all free from artificial ingredients, palm oil and gluten. The bars are available only from the brand as well as at select retailers at a price point of £1.69 each.
FOOD & DRINKS
Forks Over Knives

1-Week Vegan Meal Plan: How to Eat Plant-Based for Just $7 a Day

DAY 0 (Advance Prep for Day 1) First things first: Go shopping. We’ve created a handy shopping list to fill up your fridge so you’ll have everything you need for this week of meals. Cook 1 lb. dry brown lentils according to package directions. Store cooked lentils in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy