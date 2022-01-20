Spotify still tops other music services, but its market share declined

Spotify is the dominant market leader in audio streaming (music and podcasts), which confers powerful network effects. This week I plan to initiate a starter position (1.5% portfolio weight) in the global audio streaming behemoth, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). I’ve been casually researching Spotify for the past 24 months but struggled to build enough conviction to pull the trigger and make an investment. However, two things changed for me in late 2021 which prompted me to take a deeper look at Spotify: (1) I switched from Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Spotify and have had a fantastic customer experience and (2) I listened to an outstanding pitch from TDM Growth Partners at the 2021 Sohn Hearts & Minds Investment Leaders Conference, which articulated an excellent bull case for Spotify over the next 3-5 years. After spending the last few weeks digging into Spotify, it’s hard not to be bullish on the future of audio and Spotify’s role in that ecosystem. Here’s why.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO