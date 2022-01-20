ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spotify still tops other music services, but its market share declined

By Amanda Silberling
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Spotify remains the most-subscribed streaming service, owning 31% of the market, its dominance is very slowly decreasing — it held 33% of the market in 2020, and 34% in 2019. Spotify added more total subscribers in the year leading up to Q2 2021 than its competitors, but while Spotify grew...

techcrunch.com

