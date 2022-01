PUBG: New State is the new kid on the block. It's extremely similar to PUBG Mobile, but it offers a futuristic theme with improved graphics, amongst many other improvements. Well, even though you'd think Krafton would want to differentiate itself from Tencent's game, the latest patch for New State is rolling out today, a day after PUBG Mobile received its own update. Despite the confusing update cycles for both games, New State indeed offers a host of improvements and content with January's 0.9.23 patch. The most significant addition is the new Battle Royale: Extreme mode, which lasts 20 minutes, but fans can also expect a new weapon, new gun customizations, and new actions/animations. Plus, the latest Survival Pass (Vol.3) is now live.

