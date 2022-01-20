ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

They Have A Winner! Tewksbury Police Have Chosen Backyard Rink For Pick-Up Hockey Game

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury Police say they have found the backyard rink where they will host a three-on-three matchup with youth players Jan....

boston.cbslocal.com

Sheridan Media

Get Lit For the Holidays Winner Chosen

Elizabeth & Rory Ramsay won the 2021/22 “Get Lit For the Holidays” photo contest brought to you by Montana Dakota Utilities Company. The winners took home a total of $600 in prizes including a two-hundred-dollar gift certificate to Sheridan Liquor, two-hundred dollars in Chamber Bucks from Rollie Hruza State Farm, and two-hundred dollars in Chamber bucks from MDU.
SHERIDAN, WY
twincitieslive.com

1/20 Backyard Rink

Minnesota Live producer Lauren Andrego stopped by the Wiesner family backyard rink in beautiful Victoria!. Our Backyard Rinks series is sponsored by Tria. To enter your rink, click here!
VICTORIA, MN
1070 KHMO-AM

Midwest Man Creates Backyard Ice Rink for Wife

Get this husband the award for "Best Husband of the Year." If you don't have an ice rink in your town, well just have your husband put one in your backyard. That is exactly what a husband did for his loving wife. Just think if you have kids how many hours they would be out in the yard playing and not on their phones, playing video games, and well, just getting out of the house. And think of how many date nights you can have just in your backyard. Endless fun, I think!
HANNIBAL, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Firefighters Take On Baltimore Firefighters In Charity Hockey Game

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over Steelers-Ravens rivalry. There’s a new match-up between the two cities, and it’s all for a good cause. Pittsburgh firefighters are taking the ice against fellow firefighters from Baltimore in a charity hockey game at PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 22. The money will go to the family of Pittsburgh firefighter Lee Weber, who died in July. He drowned in Lake Erie while on a family vacation in Conneaut, Ohio. Photo Credit: Weber Family The gates open at 2 p.m. and puck drop is at 3. Tickets are $20 and available for presale only. A flier says people should call or test these people for tickets: Jake Rieffle: 412-552-9075 Jason Bower: 412-969-0563 Jared Pauli: 412-600-1533 Todd Canofari: 412-925-5184 Craig Canofari: 412-295-5613 Keith Matts: 412-403-7224
NHL
CBS Boston

Mendon Restaurant Staff Stunned By $4,000 Tip Left By Peloton Challenge Team

MENDON (CBS) – At Lowell’s Restaurant, in the little town of Mendon, a big group came for breakfast recently. About 20 members of Wicked Smaht Zone, an online team of passionate Peloton riders. “We all get to have fun on the bike and do some extra special things as well,” explained Joshua Vernon, who created the rapidly growing group and lives in Mendon. Special things, Vernon refers to, like spreading kindness; especially to those for whom the pandemic has been tough. “The staff and the service industry all over the world has been impacted by this. They’ve come to work so we...
MENDON, MA
WCVB

Beverly High School hockey coach resigns after on-ice altercation caught on video

BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts hockey coach resigned this week after an on-ice altercation with another coach that was caught on video. Coach Greg Fonzi, of Beverly High School, was seen pushing a Danvers High School assistant coach down near center ice. The video showed the altercation that occurred after Danvers' 2-1 overtime win over Beverly on Monday.
BEVERLY, MA
dirtywatermedia.com

Nash Bar & Stage Has Officially Opened in Boston

The Nashville-inspired restaurant, bar, and live music venue will have folks two-stepping down to the former Abby Lane space this month. Nash Bar & Stage brings Southern food, fun, and flair to the former Abby Lane space in Boston’s Theater District. The latest concept from the Buttermilk & Bourbon Group draws on inspiration from Nashville’s lively music and food scene at the full-service bar, restaurant, and performance venue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

