While many animal species, including minks, dogs, cats, hamsters, or lions, can become ill when exposed to SARS-CoV-2, pigs seem to be quasi-immune. Even if they can be infected by the virus when exposed to high doses, the infection is most of the times self-limited and they neither show any clinical symptoms, nor transmit the virus to other animals or to humans. A research team led by Iowa State University set out to find why are pigs so resistant to infection with the new coronavirus.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO