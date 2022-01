Newswise — New York, NY (January 18, 2022) – Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have found that greater increases, decreases, or variability in body mass index (BMI) over time are associated with an accelerated rate of cognitive decline, irrespective of whether a person has normal, overweight or obese body mass index at baseline. The findings, published January 20 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, indicate that in old age, the stability of BMI may confer protection against cognitive decline. Study results suggest a potential clinical value in tracking BMI at annual medical visits, which is simple to measure, as it may point to individuals whose cognition is declining and allow for early intervention.

