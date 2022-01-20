This Iowa House Has a VIDEO GAME STORE Inside [GALLERY]

Don't ask ME why I'm just now getting around to using this space to rave about what could be a little-known attraction to folks in Kentucky and maybe Indiana. I am a road warrior at heart. Big trips, small trips, and trips somewhere in between. I'll take them and I will LOVE them. I will say, though, that of all my journeys--I HAVE visited 45 states--my trip to North Dakota was NOT the most enjoyable experience of my life. No, it doesn't sound like much of a vacation destination, but it is if, like me, you have a plan to visit all 50 states. But the drive up there was TEDIOUS. Honestly, once you cross over into Iowa from Missouri on Interstate 29--which you stay on until you get to Fargo--there's practically nothing to see. As my sister said, it is so flat it seems like you can see the curvature of the Earth. BORRRRRRIIIIINNNNGG.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO