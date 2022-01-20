ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baby, teenager among 4 found dead along Minnesota-Canada border

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
Melissa Turtinen

Four people, including a baby, were found frozen to death Wednesday morning in Canada, about 40 feet from the Minnesota border.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the bodies of a woman, man and an infant were found at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Canadian side of the border, about 6 miles from Emerson, Manitoba. Authorities then also located a boy believed to be in his mid-teens.

The RCMP began searching for the group, concerned about the baby's wellbeing, at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained a group of people who crossed into the U.S. near Emerson — one of the adults had items meant for a baby, but there was no infant with them.

The victims were found four hours later about 12 meters — just short of 40 feet — from the U.S.-Canadian border. There is no longer a border crossing station between Emerson and Noyes, Minnesota.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The RCMP says it appears all four people died due to exposure to the cold weather. The temperature in the area was below zero Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The victims have not been identified and autopsies will be done to confirm the cause of deaths.

RCMP continued to search for others Wednesday evening and patrolled the area on Thursday. No one else has been found.

RCMP says it is working with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to investigate the incident.

