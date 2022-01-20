Gizga Essentials External Hard Drive Case for 2.5-Inch Hard Disk @219

You always need more space, right? Whether you need a hard drive for recording video or something to store your music on so you can access it even while you're at a coffee shop or just a new card for your dash cam or security camera, you're always looking to add a little more room. Today at Amazon you can save on drives that do all that and more thanks to a huge 40% off sale featuring Western Digital and SanDisk devices. Many of these drives are going for super low prices like the SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable solid state drive that's down to $169.99. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen, and it normally sells for around $210. You're saving $40, but this deal like all the others will disappear at the end of the day.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 HOURS AGO