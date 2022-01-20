ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Gizga Essentials External Hard Drive Case for 2.5-Inch Hard Disk @219

desidime.com
 5 days ago

Gizga Essentials External Hard Drive Case for 2.5-Inch Hard...

www.desidime.com

Comments / 0

Related
gadgetsin.com

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub External Hard Drive with Customizable RGB Lighting

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub external hard drive gives you more capacity to hold your favorite games, and it customizable RGB lighting ensures it perfectly fits in your desktop lighting setup. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The FireCuda Gaming Hub measures 8.11 x 1.94 x 5.04 inches and weighs...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Secure more storage with up to 40% off WD hard drives, microSD cards, & more

You always need more space, right? Whether you need a hard drive for recording video or something to store your music on so you can access it even while you're at a coffee shop or just a new card for your dash cam or security camera, you're always looking to add a little more room. Today at Amazon you can save on drives that do all that and more thanks to a huge 40% off sale featuring Western Digital and SanDisk devices. Many of these drives are going for super low prices like the SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable solid state drive that's down to $169.99. This matches the lowest price we've ever seen, and it normally sells for around $210. You're saving $40, but this deal like all the others will disappear at the end of the day.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to format an external hard drive for PS4

If you need more space to store games on your PS4, PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro then you need an external HDD (hard disk drive) or SSD (solid state drive). It's never been easier or more affordable to add an external drive to your games console. Not only does this allow you to keep more games on your console, you could also use a hard disk or SSD to create a backup in order to preserve your data.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

How to Wipe Your Hard Drive

Are you selling or giving away your computer? You may have erased your private data by deleting files and reinstalling Windows, but you’re not quite done yet. The last action you need to take before saying goodbye to your old friend is wipe the hard drive clean. Most computers...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#External Hard Drive#Hard Disk Drive#Disk#Essentials#Merchant#Desidime
BGR.com

Wondering how to hide power cords? This $24 solution has 24,000 5-star ratings

Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover with 3 Outlet Power Strip Rating: 4 Stars GREAT FOR SMALL SPOTS LIKE KITCHENS & BATHROOMS. Now you can discreetly and completely hide the entire outlet, ugly plugs & cordsELIMINATE UGLY PLUGS & CORDS and restore your home’s pristine decor. This slim, wall-hugging device blends into its surroundings for an uncluttered, wireless look BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $23.95 Buy from Home Depot $24.95 If you’re wondering how to hide power cords, this is the answer to your question. Look no further than the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover. It’s a brilliant solution to...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

iRobot’s Self-Emptying Roomba Is a Steal Now That It’s $200 Off

We all knew that the iRobot Roomba i3+ already offered a ton of value at its regular price of $600. That’s because not only is it an efficient cleaner that doesn’t waste time, but it’s also iRobot’s most affordable robot vacuum that comes with a self-empty charging bin. But today, this popular smart cleaner is getting a deserving discount of 33% off to bring its total cost down to $399. Now that’s awesome. For iRobot, something in its lineup priced around the $600 range would instantly classify it as a mid-range model, but you could argue that the Roomba i3+ is...
ELECTRONICS
No Film School

Manfrotto Hard Cases Keep Your Gear Safe Through the Toughest Conditions

As we return to more travel, we need cases for our gear, and the new Manfrotto Tough lineup is there to keep our kit safe. For the vast majority of modern filmmaking tasks, the soft case is really taking over. Lighter weight and less likely to ding your knee, a properly packed soft camera case can keep your kit protected and is also easy to use.
AIRPLANE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
tweaklibrary.com

Is A Hard Drive Making Clicking Noises Dangerous?

There are still many of us who use hard disks on our laptops and computers. For the simple reason that SSDs are a relatively newer technology and from the price-point standpoint hard drives are more affordable. But, consider a scenario (or something that you have probably observed) – If it’s...
COMPUTERS
Photofocus

Drive debate: Hard disk drives vs. solid-state drives

Today’s hard drive market offers numerous options, so it can be confusing to ensure you’re making the best decision to meet your needs. There are several factors to consider, including performance and price. However, your first action should be to decide between a traditional hard disk drive (HDD) or a solid-state drive (SSD).
COMPUTERS
ccm.net

How to increase your PC hard disk space?

Here's how to increase the cache of your hard disk and improve the performance of your PC. A cache is a temporary area of storage for quick access to frequently accessed data. It is a very efficient tool used in Windows Vista and XP which is set as default under these two operating systems. Reading and writing from the hard drive's cache allows for faster access to some applications.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $300, Get the WD 10TB Elements USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $169.99 Shipped – Today Only

WD’s 10TB Elements USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive is perfect for backups or storing any type of media / games, and you can get one for $169.99 shipped, today only, originally $299.99. Not only is it compatible with your PC as a plug-and-play device, but also PlayStation 4 and Xbox video game consoles as well. Free up space on all of your internal hard drives by transferring files directly to this WD Elements desktop storage. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

Save Big On MicroSD Cards And External Hard Drives Today Only

If you're running out of storage for your gaming collection, today's your lucky day. Over 15 products from SanDisk and WD are currently discounted on Amazon, including one of the lowest prices we've seen for the WD 10TB Elements Desktop HDD. Whether you need additional space for Nintendo Switch, PS5,...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best Bluetooth speaker deal: Waterproof model with 127,000 5-star reviews for $24

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass Rating: 4 Stars HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $34.99 $23.79 Buy from...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Price mistake on Amazon’s #1 smart home device makes it $20 with a $30 credit

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub Rating: 4.5 Stars “Did I shut the garage” No more worrying.Open or close your garage from anywhere. Simply download the free myQ app for iPhone or Android and get connected with your very own Smart GarageGive access to family or friends while on the goNever worry if the garage is closed at night by setting a close schedule BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.98 $19.98 Buy from Best Buy $29.99 During Amazon’s huge Black Friday 2021 sale, the MyQ smart garage door opener was one of the most popular Amazon smart home deals...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best keyboards in 2022: Give your typing the keyboard it deserves

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more Choosing the best keyboard for your setup can be tough. Not only are there a ton of options, but there is also a multitude of different keyboard types. From mechanical to ergonomic, you’re going to need to figure out what suits you best, and exactly what you need. But before you can figure out what the best keyboards are, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, think about what type of keyboard you want. Do you want a super-clicky and responsive mechanical keyboard or are...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Monster Blaster 3.0: 4 Reasons to Buy This Reimagined Boombox

Entering into the boombox arena is the Monster Blaster 3.0. This boombox is a portable unit with a durable handle to carry with one hand, or you can toss it on your shoulder like a 1980s Run DMC music video. Inside the metal anodized mesh speaker cover are four 15-watt full-range speakers (a set of two on each side) and a 60-watt integrated subwoofer. There is no need for a handful of C or D batteries to charge this bad boy like the old boombox days. It holds enough rechargeable battery power to be in use for up to 12 hours...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy