ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

United Nations approves resolution that condemns Holocaust denial

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lg2Jm_0drMdWvm00
© Getty Images

The United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution on Thursday that condemns any form of Holocaust denial and calls on social media companies to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.

The resolution, sponsored by Israel, was approved by consensus without a formal vote being held. Iran “disassociated” from the resolution, according to The Associated Press.

The resolution calls on the 193 U.N. member states to “reject without any reservation any denial or distortion of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part, or any activities to this end.”

It also urged social media organizations “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion by means of information and communications technologies and to facilitate reporting of such content,” and calls on member states to create educate future generations on the genocide.

Additionally, the member states expressed concern regarding “the growing prevalence of Holocaust denial or distortion through the use of information and communications technologies,” and said the Holocaust “will forever be a warning to all people of the dangers of hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice.”

The resolution was approved exactly 80 years after top Nazi officials attended the Wansee Conference, where they coordinated the genocide of the Jewish people and talked about creating Nazi death camps, according to the U.N.

A group of Holocaust survivors were present when the body approved the resolution. U.N. General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid posted a photo on Twitter Thursday of him and a group of Holocaust survivors, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, whose parents are Holocaust survivors.

When introducing the resolution Erdan said “Holocaust denial has spread like a cancer, it has spread under our watch.”

The resolution comes after the U.S. witnessed a spike in antisemitism in May, when Israel and Hamas were clashing in the Gaza Strip. At the end of the month The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said it had seen a 75 percent surge in antisemitic attacks in just two weeks.

In a report published in December the ADL said Holocaust denial content still remains on Facebook despite the platform enforcing a ban last year.

The resolution approval also follows an hours-long hostage standoff at a Texas synagogue, where a man held a rabbi and four congregants captive last weekend.

The FBI called the incident “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted, and is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.”

“We never lose sight of the threat extremists pose to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial, and ethnic groups,” the bureau added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Israeli general turned lawmaker emerges as settler critic

Retired general Yair Golan spent a significant part of his military career serving in the occupied West Bank protecting Jewish settlements. Today, he is one of their most vocal critics.Golan, a former deputy military chief, is now a legislator with the dovish Meretz party, where he has repeatedly spoken out against settler violence against Palestinians His comments, highlighted by his recent description of violent settlers as “subhuman,” have rattled Israel’s delicate governing coalition, and his opponents have labeled him a radical. He joins a cadre of former security personnel who, after not speaking up while in uniform...
MIDDLE EAST
740thefan.com

U.N. defines Holocaust denial, urges social media firms to fight it

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War Two, and urged social media companies “to take active measures” to combat antisemitism. “The General Assembly is...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

My Take: Resolutions for a nation

Many of us make resolutions at this time of year. These are some of the New Year’s Resolutions I’d like to see my country make. Engage with all nations to reduce or eliminate the real threats of climate change, pandemics, and nuclear war that face us as a global community.
POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli-led resolution combating Holocaust denial gains overwhelming support at UN

The first time, it was about remembrance. This time, it’s about preserving those memories. On Thursday, an Israeli-led resolution calling for a clear definition of Holocaust denial and concrete steps to fight it, passed the U.N. General Assembly by consensus. A total of 114 countries joined in as co-sponsors, including a deluge in the final moments before its passage, on a project that Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called his most important initiative in New York. Even diplomatic foes like Ireland and Turkey were early supporters of the resolution.
GERMANY
The Independent

Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege

On the eve of her 100th birthday Saturday, Ruth Salton told her daughter she was going one way or another to Friday night Shabbat services at Congregation Beth Israel, just days after a gunman voicing antisemitic conspiracy theories held four worshippers hostage for 10 hours at the Fort Worth-area synagogue.“I want to support my people,” said Salton, a Holocaust survivor. She said she told her daughter “if she doesn't take me, I'll go by myself, because I feel I belong there. I am Jewish and this is my faith, and I am supporting it.”She's far from alone. Jewish leaders...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Denial#Antisemitism#Hamas#Holocaust Survivors#The Associated Press#Nazi#The Wansee Conference#Jewish#U N General Assembly#Israeli
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance.The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine war is simple. The United States has no treaty obligation to Ukraine, and war with Russia would be an enormous gamble, given its potential for expanding in Europe destabilizing the region, and escalating to the frightening point of risking a nuclear exchange.Doing too little has its risks, too. It might suggest an acquiescence...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Second drone strike in two days attempted on U.S.-led coalition in Iraq: report

A second attack against U.S.-led coalition troops in Iraq involving two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives was foiled Tuesday, according to Reuters. An unnamed coalition official told Reuters that the drones were shot down by air defenses as they approached Ain al-Asad Airbase, located in western Al-Anbar province. Another attempted strike on Monday was made at a coalition base housing U.S. troops near Baghdad International Airport. That was also foiled by air defenses.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Israel inks multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany

Israel signed a three billion euro ($3.4 billion) deal on Thursday to buy three cutting edge submarines from Germany, the defense ministry announced. The Dakar-class diesel-electric submarines will be produced by German manufacturer Thyssenkrupp and are expected to be delivered within nine years, the ministry said.Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the procurement "will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy, and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region.” Part of the cost of the ships will be covered by the German government, the ministry said.Israeli and German officials inked the arms deal days before the Israeli...
MILITARY
The Independent

German FM: Diplomats shared blame for Holocaust

Germany's foreign minister said Thursday that the country's diplomats during the Nazi era shared blame for the Holocaust and she wants more training for staff to speak up against all forms of discrimination.In a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, Annalena Baerbock said it was important to recognize the role played by members of Germany's diplomatic service at the time.The meeting of senior Nazi officials by a Berlin lake on Jan. 20, 1942, is seen as a key moment when Germany began implementing the plan to systematically round up and kill all Jews in Europe “Today...
SOCIETY
AFP

Rights groups, victims call UN to ban Bangladesh paramilitary force

Families of victims of enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by an elite Bangladesh paramilitary group Friday called on the UN to ban the security force from serving as peacekeepers. Families of victims of enforced disappearances and politicians have also stepped up pressure on the tainted security force.
POLITICS
The Independent

UN chief condemns airstrikes in Yemen that killed more than 70

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has condemned airstrikes in Yemen that reportedly killed more than 70 people this week.A facility in the northern city of Saada, which was used as a temporary holding centre, was hit by the Saudi-led coalition in the early hours of Friday, killing dozens of detained migrants. Three children were also reportedly killed in a separate strike while playing on a football field in Hodeidah located 35km south of Saada, according to rights groups. The death toll is expected to rise. If confirmed, the raids would mark some of the deadliest ever for civilians in...
ABU DHABI
Salon

The Supreme Court's golden rule: Only Republican leaders hold true power

Oh boy, remember the summer of 2021? That's when we were deluged with spicy hot takes about how the Supreme Court isn't nearly as bad as liberals feared it would be. Well, here we are half a year away and that supposedly reasonable Supreme Court just proved all of its critics right. They are a bunch of partisan hacks who will ignore the plain letter of the law in order to undermine Democratic governance and install Republicans into power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

454K+
Followers
54K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy