ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri pro sports teams hope for deal on legalized gambling bill in 2022

By Gregg Palermo
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A928W_0drMdRW900

ST. LOUIS- Professional sports teams in the state of Missouri, including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis CITY SC are hopeful that legislation to legalize sports gambling in the state will get over the finish line in 2022, potentially negating the need to put a proposition before voters.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Bill DeWitt III, along with representatives of other pro sports teams and their lobbyists were on hand in Jefferson City Wednesday, pressing their case for legislation that would add Missouri to the list of more than 30 states which have legalized gambling on sports in some form or another since 2018. Illinois joined the ranks in 2020.

The gambling industry publication Sportshandle.com reports that six pro sports franchises in the state have agreed on an arrangement to came to an agreement Wednesday to back legislation “that would allow for statewide mobile wagering tethered to existing gaming locations.” It was described as the first time that pro sports teams and gaming companies would be in “lockstep” to support passage of a bill.

Taney County Sheriff seeking wanted man

“All of the professional sports teams in Missouri support legislation that will allow wagering to occur in a responsible way in the appropriate setting,” DeWitt told the Post-Dispatch Thursday.

Previous efforts to legalize gambling on professional sports in Missouri have stalled in part because of the fight and proliferation of illegal gambling machines at convenience stores and gas stations across the state. “We have casinos in Missouri we have a lottery in Missouri but those are highly regulated endeavors these new black market gambling machines, so-called no chance or pre-reveal machines are illegal under Missouri law and we need to stop their proliferation,” Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said when machines found there were destroyed last fall.

A state lawmaker told FOX2 back in 2018 that the fight over regulating the machines was potentially a $90 million fight over money that could end up funding education in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Greenwood rallies past Jeff City 76-61

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Friday night, Class 3, sixth-ranked Greenwood hosting Class 5 Jefferson City. And Jeff City off to a quick start, Exavier Wilson with a three it’s 11-6 Jeff City Jays. But the Greenwood Blue Jays would rally, Ryan Gibbons with the deep, deep three, the Blue Jays were down by six. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
KOLR10 News

Illinois State upsets Lady Bears, remain in first place

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears were battling the first place team in the conference Saturday. The Lady Bears putting a 19 home court winning streak on the line against the Redbirds. Illinois State picked fourth in the preseason poll behind the Lady Bears. And we pick up the action in the third quarter, the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bears off to Chicago to face first place Loyola

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears have clawed their way into second place in the Valley standings. And in our Bear Nation report, they have a shot at the top team Saturday afternoon. Missouri State will take on 22nd-ranked Loyola in Chicago. It’ll be the last time the Bears will go to Loyola before the Ramblers […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dewitt Iii
KOLR10 News

Springfield COVID-19 testing supported through FEMA funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Parson announced Friday, January 21, that a specialized medical team will be deployed to the St. Louis area to support hospitals that are short-staffed due to COVID-19. The team will consist of U.S. military doctors and nurses and is expected to arrive in St. Louis by next week. “We’re pleased that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri State upsets Loyola, moves into first place

CHICAGO–The Missouri State Bears have won four straight games and have climbed to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings. In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State beat 22nd ranked Loyola in Chicago to take over first place. Loyola had a 30 game homecourt winning streak on the line. Dana Ford’s Bears were the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalize#The St Louis Cardinals#Kansas City Royals#The Kansas City Chiefs#Sportshandle Com#The Post Dispatch
KOLR10 News

MSU’s Hervey leaves Bears, enters transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are going to have to play the rest of the season without senior forward Keaton Hervey. Hervey is leaving Missouri State and entering the transfer portal. Hervey started all 24 games last season, but has come off the bench this year. The transfer from New Mexico junior college was averaging […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol offers Boating Safety Courses

JEFFERSON CITY, MO.– Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering approved national boating educational standards, boating safety courses to help inform boaters and motivate them to be prepared for this upcoming boating season.  U.S. Coast Guard statistics say that 80.6% of boating deaths happened on boats operated by someone who had never received any boat instruction.  […]
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Jackson stepping up when the Lady Bears need her

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will be in action Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears will also be facing the first place team in the Valley, Illinois State. The Redbirds are 5-1 in the conference. Missouri State is right behind them at 4-1 in the Valley. That fourth win came Thursday night when the Lady […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Public Schools to consider temporary mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt has now filed 36 lawsuits against school districts over mask mandates. This comes as Springfield Public Schools (SPS) considers having a special board meeting next Friday, January 28, to talk about temporarily bringing masks back to the classroom. The conversation began at a meeting earlier this week. OzarksFirst […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

OTC hosts MoCHIP program this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College is partnering with Soloman Masonic Lodge #271 to help parents protect their children. A MoCHIP Child I.D. program event will be held on Saturday, January 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OTC in Lincoln Hall. What is a MoCHIP? MoCHIP stands for Missouri Child Identification and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy