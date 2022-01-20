KidWind Challenge: JMU recruiter invites teachers, students to learn more about renewable energy

CHARLOTTE, NC — Wilson was at Queens University learning more about their efforts to connect students to career opportunities. 96% of Queens 2020 graduates are employed, in graduate school, or working for a service organization. The mission of numerous programs it to connect students to local and regional career opportunities. When they graduate, students have a comprehensive education filled with opportunities to ready them for both successful careers and meaningful lives.‎ The Vandiver Center for Career Development connects students with opportunities across Charlotte, the United States and the world to help them develop into professionals. Founded in 1857, Queens University of Charlotte is a small, private, co-ed university with dynamic experiences for students with active and collaborative learning.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO