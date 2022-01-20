ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU hoops set to start road swing in Texas

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFRtC_0drMcZpQ00

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jeff Jones admits, there was a little bit of anger and “negative emotion” the Sunday after his team surrendered a late lead against the University of Texas- El Paso. The Monarchs (7-9, 2-1 in Conference USA) were :38 seconds from a perfect start in league play, but fell short in overtime.

But Jones’ team returned to work on Monday rejuvenated, and are now set for two huge matchups in the Lone Star State. ODU will play Rice (3-2 in CUSA) tonight at 8:00 pm, then take on North Texas (4-1 in CUSA) on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Rice, VA
Local
Virginia College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
Basketball
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odu#Conference Usa#North Texas#Hoops#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy