Mississippi State

Mississippi State Board of Education votes to allow hybrid scheduling due to COVID-19

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to allow school districts to use hybrid scheduling if needed to minimize the current spread of COVID-19.

According to officials, the hybrid scheduling option is available immediately and will extend through March 11, 2022. They said hybrid scheduling enables districts to reduce the number of students in schools each day by scheduling a portion of students to learn online.

The SBE based its decision on COVID-19 infection data from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The SBE may consider extending the option beyond March 11.

“The Mississippi Department of Education asked the State Board to temporarily allow hybrid scheduling to give school districts that needed it an additional strategy to help educate students safely,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

Districts are still required to provide a minimum of 180 days of instruction and must ensure any virtual learning days include actual teaching for a minimum of 330 minutes.

Parents can find more information on the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) website .

