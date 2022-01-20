ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Portland Timbers make it official, agree to transfer Diego Valeri to Argentinian club Lanus

KGW
KGW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers are transferring longtime star Diego Valeri to Lanus, the Argentinian club where he started his career, the Timbers announced Thursday. Valeri and Portland mutually agreed to the transfer, the team said in a news release. The Timbers and Lanus have also agreed...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Valeri leaves Timbers for Lanus in Argentina’s top division

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is heading home to Argentina. The Timbers announced an agreement with Lanus for the transfer of the 35-year-old former league MVP. Lanus plays in Argentina’s top division. Valeri spent nine seasons with the Timbers. He was the MLS Cup’s Most Valuable Player in 2015 when the Timbers defeated Columbus for the league championship. He was honored as the league MVP in 2017 after scoring 21 goals with 11 assists.
MLS
kptv.com

After 9 years with club, Timbers officially announce Valeri's departure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After a period of speculation, the Portland Timbers have announced midfielder Diego Valeri’s departure nine years after joining the club. In a Thursday release, the Timbers F.C. said the decision for Valeri to return to his “boyhood club” in Argentina, Club Atlético Lanús, was mutual.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Goodbye Diego Valeri, you’ll be missed

Our tour of the weekend’s soccer news includes the greatest Timber ever; most transfer rumors; a Sounders Academy keeper taking on six pro teams this spring; the Ring of Power and more. Puget Sound Soccer. There are pro teams with easier spring schedules. NWSL. This would be the first...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Valeri
KGW

Portland Timbers training camp is underway. Here are 5 things to know

PORTLAND, Ore. — As training camp opens for the Portland Timbers, it should be the dawn of a new day. An opportunity to see new faces, the return of familiar ones, and remember those no longer present. It should be a chance to turn the page on the past and move into the future. This team seems to be having trouble doing that. As the team settles in for a bit of an unsettled training camp, here are three things they need to accomplish before the regular season starts and two things that they’ve done well this offseason.
MLS
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Argentinian#Mls Cup#The Portland Timbers#Mlssoccer Com#Mvp
CBS Boston

Arsenal Reportedly Make ‘Strong Bid’ For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner

BOSTON (CBS) — New England Revolution goalkeeper has been on a rapid ascent in recent years, rising from an undrafted player in 2016 to the best keeper in MLS to becoming the potential starting goalkeeper for Team USA. Now, his career arc may be making another significant jump. According to Taylor Twellman, Arsenal have made a “strong bid” for Turner. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022 The 27-year-old Turner has played 97 matches for the Revolution since 2018, earning Goalkeeper Of The Year honors in 2021. He was an All-Star in 2021, earning game MVP honors during his appearance. Turner also made his international debut in 2021, going 9-1-2 for Team USA and earning Best Goalkeeper and Best XI honors in the Concacaf Gold Cup.
MLS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much

Christian Fuchs loves the memories associated with shirts.  Spanning his 17-year career as a professional soccer player, the Charlotte FC defender estimates he has around 200 at his primary home in New York. Over 100 hang in his “man cave,” a space he credits his wife with creating, while the rest are in a closet. Why […] The post Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy