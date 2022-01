CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — A teen is dead and another is missing after a boat they were in capsized Saturday morning in Chincoteague Bay. According to a spokesperson for the Virginia Marine Police, they were contacted at around 9:20 a.m. by people reporting a capsized jon boat near Curtis Merritt Harbor. Witnesses told them that the 16 foot long boat was struck by a wave which caused it to capsize, throwing all four occupants into the water.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO