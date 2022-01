Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay sees that Tom Brady’s sheer pocket awareness has been a grand factor behind his success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even at this late stage in his career, Brady has continued to turn back the clock with vintage performances after another. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback orchestrated an NFL MVP-like campaign in the regular season with a career-high 5,316 passing yards coupled with a league-high 43 passing touchdowns. He followed it up with a keen performance in the NFC wild-card round against the Philadelphia Eagles that included a pair of touchdown passes.

