Suriname will give Brazil's Petrobras priority in oil exploration -Bolsonaro

 2 days ago

PARAMARIBO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that Suriname will give Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras priority in the exploration of oil and gas reserves recently discovered off-shore.

Bolsonaro spoke by webcast to supporters in Brazil from Paramaribo, where he met on Thursday with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. He continues on Friday to Guyana.

The visit is recognition of the three neighboring countries’ shared oil and gas bonanza. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

