If you are looking for the best in high school girls basketball in Connecticut this winter, head north on I-91 or the Berlin Turnpike. Let’s start with what we know. The CCC returned four GameTimeCT First-Team All-State players in Seton Hall commit and GameTimeCT MVP guard Shailyn Pinkney of East Hartford, Lilly Ferguson (a UMass commit) of Newington, Tyah Pettaway of Middletown and Ciara Collins (Pace University) of Bristol Eastern.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO