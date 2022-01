Born and raised in San Clemente Calif., Kolohe started out as a successful amateur surfer. Courtesy of O'Neill. As of January 1st, 2022, we are excited to announce the latest addition to Team O’Neill, Kolohe Andino. Born and raised in San Clemente California, Kolohe started out as a successful amateur surfer and holds the record for most NSSA titles won with nine overall. Further developing as a top-tier professional, Kolohe first qualified for the CT in 2012 at just 18 and has enjoyed a successful career both as a competitive and free surfer. From being the first American to qualify for the 2020 summer Olympics in surfing to directing, producing, and starring in his latest film, Reckless Isolation, Kolohe continues to thrive as one of the world’s best and most exciting surfers.

