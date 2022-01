We knew entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 that we could be set up for an awesome episode. What we didn’t know was just how full of fireworks it was going to be. “Boukman Baptiste” is the strongest episode of the season for many reasons. For starters, we understand more of what happened between Dembe and Reddington, and why the former ultimately became an FBI agent in the first place. Also, we got a chance to learn more about the fateful night of Liz’s death. To the surprise of no one, there was more going on than was initially made clear!

