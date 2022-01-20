Federal Budget Allots Nearly $90 Million For Flood Mitigation Projects Desperately Needed In Mamaroneck

Crews have begun working in the canals and in the road right-of-way for an ongoing flood mitigation project in San Carlos Park. The work will directly benefit more than 2,000 residences in the area and ultimately improve stormwater drainage through the East Mulloch watershed. Work near each individual property is expected to take less than a week once it commences. The full scope of the Lee County project is ongoing and will take about two years to complete. Residents are reminded that obstructions in the easements, both along and in canals and along roadside swales, will need to be removed prior to the work. Crews will place stakes indicating the work areas about one to two weeks prior to work beginning in a certain area, but property owners are encouraged to clear any obstructions they wish to keep as soon as possible. Items that need to be removed include, but are not limited, to fences, hedges, sheds, ornamental plants, fruit trees, pet burial sites, self-installed irrigation pumps, bridges and docks. Once the work is complete, the easements will need to remain free of obstruction so that the drainage system may be maintained to help protect property from flooding, the county reports.

SAN CARLOS PARK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO