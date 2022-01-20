ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A long night in Gotham: 'The Batman' to be the third-longest superhero film ever

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe run time for The Batman, director Matt Reeves' forthcoming take on the Caped Crusader, has been revealed. The movie will run two hours and 47 minutes without credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter, making it one...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame, which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.
MOVIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

‘The Batman’ Is Nearly Three Hours Long

The Joker famously asked “Why so serious?” To which we can now add the question “Why so long?”. Whatever the reason, be prepared to use the restroom before you sit down to watch Matt Reeves new version of the Dark Knight, The Batman. The film’s official runtime has been revealed, and this thing clocks in at two hours and 55 minutes. That makes it the longest solo Batman movie ever made, and one of the longest superhero movies ever made period.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Heath Ledger
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Christian Bale
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Horror Film THE LONG NIGHT

Well Go USA has released these official poster and trailer for their new horror film, THE LONG NIGHT, which opens in select theaters and will be available digitally on Friday, February 4, 2022. THE LONG NIGHT. In Theaters and Available Digitally on February 4, 2022. Synopsis: While searching for the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham#Superhero Film#Justice League#Abc Audio
TrendHunter.com

Superhero Film Ad Campaigns

Streaming service Disney+ has officially debuted its first TV ad spot for its highly-anticipated Marvel Studio's superhero film 'Eternals.' The new ad launch coincides with the film's release, which begins streaming on the platform on January 12. The new film, which stars Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie, follows a team...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN Has the Longest Runtime of Any Batman Movie Yet

A new listing on the IMAX Melbourne website reveals the runtime for director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and this will be the longest-running Batman movie yet. The Batman will run for 176 minutes, which translates to two hours and 56 minutes! That’s a long-ass movie!. Christopher Nolan’s The...
MOVIES
97 Rock

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made

As evidenced by the sheer amount of stuff we publish about superheroes on this site, it should be clear that we here at ScreenCrush love comic-book movies. We don’t love every superhero movie, though. Just like any other genre, comic-book movies have produced some all-time classics and some all-time stinkers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
WBAL Radio

In Brief: Joshua Jackson joining 'Fatal Attraction' series; 'Iron Chef' rebooting for Netflix, and more

Dr. Death star Joshua Jackson has been cast opposite Lizzy Caplan in the Paramount+ original series, Fatal Attraction, a reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film starring by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will star in Douglas' former role of Dan Gallagher, the object of her lover's obsession following a brief affair. Caplan will take on Close's former role of his lover, Alex. The new series, per the streamer, "will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control"...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy