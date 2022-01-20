ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yellen Defends Biden's Economic Record, Says She Sees Path to Slower Inflation

By Thomas Franck, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasury Secretary Yellen defended the Biden administration's economic achievements and said that she hopes to see inflation closer to 2% by the end of 2022. "I think it has to be viewed as a remarkable success that the unemployment has fallen the most in a year in American history," Yellen...

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Contradicting Yellen, Summers Says Inflation Won’t Sink to 2% in 2022

Policy makers could be complacent about inflation's rise and its impact to good and services that consumers pay for, according to former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. Summers does not believe that the rate of inflation could decline back down to 2% in 2022, according to Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 adding to economic uncertainty and fueling a spike in consumer prices rose not seen for decades, the Fed's decision Wednesday will be closely scrutinized for signs policymakers will take more aggressive steps to contain inflation. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action. "I think it's kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told AFP.
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Janet Yellen says substantial inflation slowdown expected next year

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivered a rosy outlook for the U.S. economy, of fading inflation and the potential for higher long-term growth. While acknowledging that price rises represent “a valid policy concern,” Yellen said Friday that “it’s important to note that professional forecasters think that inflation will substantially abate next year.” She made the remarks in a speech delivered by video to the World Economic Forum’s Virtual Davos Agenda.
BUSINESS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Inflation Should Get Better Soon, Janet Yellen Says

With inflation rising to unprecedented heights in the last few months, many are turning to lawmakers for answers on why their dollar is not stretching to buy as many diapers or bacon. Defending the economic strategy that President Joseph Biden undertook in the last year, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said...
BUSINESS
Tampa Bay Times

Is inflation Biden’s fault? | Column

President Joe Biden’s standing with voters has taken a beating on multiple fronts. He is perceived as not focusing on issues they care about, particularly inflation. Inflation is a president slayer. Richard Nixon imposed wage and price controls. When they were lifted, prices soared even higher. Would Nixon have been removed over Watergate if the economy had been better?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press Democrat

PD Editorial: A path forward for Biden’s presidency

It’s practically a cliché: Upon taking office, presidents promise to lead the country in some new direction — and then events take over. The real test is the president’s ability to improvise and overcome. Joe Biden gets mixed marks for his first year. Biden devoted much...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Omicron will pinch, not derail US economic growth: Yellen

The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington. "Yes, Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said. "None of this was guaranteed. I think it's important we recognize that," she added in her appearance before the US Conference of Mayors. "There's a very real counterfactual where Omicron did derail our recovery; a scenario where the new variant hurdled our economy backwards towards its state on Inauguration Day 2021" when Joe Biden assumed the presidency.
WASHINGTON STATE
schiffgold.com

Joe Biden’s Economic Dumb-Guy Argument

President Joe Biden is running around trying to take credit for a “booming” economy. It’s the ultimate political dumb-guy argument. Politicians tend to play to the lowest common denominator and Joe Biden is no exception. In a social media post, Biden claimed credit for an improving labor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pantagraph

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Biden rants, inflation rages

While President Joe Biden is off doing Civil War reenactments, American families are left trying to balance household budgets that are being smashed by soaring prices. Inflation topped 7% in 2021, the largest surge in consumer costs since 1982. Break out basic necessities, and the inflation impact is even more...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bartlesvilleradio.com

Hern Slams Biden's Failure to Address Record Inflation

Congressman Kevin Hern gives a statement on the Consumer Price Index showing an additional 0.5-percent increase in December for a YOY increase of more than 7-percent, the highest rate of inflation since 1982. In his statement, Representative Hern said:. “First, President Biden told us inflation wasn’t a big deal,” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

