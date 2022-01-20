ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Australia's Whitehaven Coal cuts output forecast on bad weather

(Adds outlook, CEO comment, background)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal Ltd on Friday cut its coal production forecast for 2022 after bad weather hit its flagship Maules Creek operation, forcing Australia’s biggest independent coal miner to report a 23% slump in second-quarter output.

The company trimmed its fiscal 2022 managed run-of-mine coal production outlook to between 19 million tonnes (mt) and 20.5 Mt, compared with its earlier forecast of 20 Mt to 21.5 Mt, due to weather-related uncertainties and a tight labour market.

Large parts of Queensland and New South Wales experienced reut.rs/3rEjGfA flooding last November following excessive torrential rain, cutting off Whitehaven's access to key sites at the locations, it said.

Whitehaven estimated flooding to have delayed about 600 kilo tonnes (kt) to 700 kt of run-of-mine production at Maules Creek.

“There is elevated uncertainty associated with COVID’s impact on workforce availability and resourcing through our supply chains,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Flynn said in a statement.

The company's managed saleable coal production for the December quarter was 3 million tonnes (mt), compared with 3.9 mt a year ago. (bit.ly/34ZdlUo)

