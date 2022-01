At the start of 2022, Swansea 12-year-old, Logan Carreiro, was on a mission to save the animatronics at the Chuck E. Cheese in Dartmouth. When I spoke to Logan on January 3, he was trying his hardest to get in contact with the higher-ups after hearing that Chuck E. Cheese was going to modernize the establishment and get rid of the beloved animatronics that Logan considers a staple to everyone’s childhood.

