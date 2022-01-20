NBA investigating Nets assistant who knocked away Wizards pass

David Vanterpool. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool is under league investigation for in-game interference after he was seen knocking a Washington Wizards pass out of bounds, according to the New York Daily News.

Officials didn't notice the deflection and ruled the play a Wizards turnover, but television replays showed Vanterpool reaching out his arm to knock away Spencer Dinwiddie's pass to Kyle Kuzma.

The turnover came as the Wizards were attempting to mount a fourth quarter comeback. Washington ultimately came up just short and lost, 119-118.

Kuzma told reporters that the play was "horse s---" and complained about the Nets coaches being on their feet in the first place.

"Coaches should not be able to stand up," Kuzma said, via SNY. "I get it if it's under two minutes, everyone in the league stands up. But I feel like there was 3:50 on the clock and you're standing up. You got Steve Nash blocking the ref's view. Can't see s---."

Vantepool previously spent time as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves before joining the Nets' staff in July 2021.