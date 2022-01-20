Amazon Is Opening Its First Clothing Store in Glendale

Have you ever browsed for clothing on Amazon and wished you could try something on before checking out? If you live in Los Angeles, you’ll soon be able to.

The ecommerce giant announced Thursday that it will open Amazon Style, its first brick-and-mortar apparel store, at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale later this year.

In typical Amazon fashion, the company is looking to use technology to make the physical retail experience smoother and more convenient. Customers will be able to use the Amazon Shopping app to scan an item in-store, browse the sizes and colors available and request to try it on in a fitting room or send it directly to the checkout register. Once in a fitting room, they can use a touchscreen in the room to browse and request different sizes, colors and styles that are then brought to them.

The company said its technology will see Amazon Style offer customers a wider selection than most retailers without the clutter of racks upon racks of clothes, while its expansive fulfillment network will also allow it to regularly update its in-store offerings.

The apparel store is far from Amazon’s first venture into brick-and-mortar retail. The company operates two dozen physical Amazon Books locations nationwide, and also opened its first “smart” grocery store in Woodland Hills in 2020.