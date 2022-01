Candidates with open committees have to file a campaign finance report by Wednesday, January 19, or a $50 daily fine will be assessed until that report is filed. Marshall County Clerk Deb VanDeMark said an email reminder will be sent to those that need to file those reports. Several candidates have money open in committees and those finances need to be filed. The deadline is noon ET on January 19.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO