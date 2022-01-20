ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Affirm's Max Levchin talks about fintech's stock slump

By Ryan Lawler
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Max Levchin, the PayPal co-founder who now runs buy-now-pay-later pioneer Affirm, says he doesn't understand the stock market's ups and downs. But he isn't sweating it. What he's saying: "In terms of operating as a public company, I heard lots of CEOs tell me everything changes or everything's very different," Levchin...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Max Levchin
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Affirm#European Union#Renaissance Capital#Covid#Reuters#Eu
MarketWatch

Moderna's stock has tumbled enough for a long-time bear to say stop selling

Shares of Moderna Inc. slumped 2.3% toward an eight-month low in morning trading Friday, and have tumbled 26.5% amid a six-day losing streak, enough for formerly bearish BofA Securities analyst Geoff Meacham to say investors should stop selling the biotechnology company. Meacham raised his rating to neutral from underperform, and lifted his stock price target to $180 from $135. Meacham said he has been bearish on Moderna for some time because of "overly optimistic" Wall Street assumptions on COVID-19 boosters, but has valuation has compressed in recent months and as the pandemic starts moving toward endemic status, he is now focusing more on the beyond-"Spikevax" pipeline. "Bulls previously called Moderna the 'Tesla of Biotech,' which meant that the stock narrative overruled valuation assumptions but now, the latter looks more reasonable," Meacham wrote in a note to clients. "As a results, we think the risk/reward in [Moderna] shares is more favorable, considering Moderna's leadership position in mRNA technology." The stock, which has now lost nearly two-thirds of its value from the August 2021 peak, has shed 35.5% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 5.9%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Affirm Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Affirm Holdings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has risen 7.68% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.33 million shares sold short, which is 5.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Benzinga

You Ask, We Analyze: Why Voyager Digital's Stock May Be Set To Reverse Course Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Slump

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. @Ehrls15, @VillagePirate, @taidarsonics, @FuturePurfect and @ekfpromo are buying Voyager Digital, Ltd. (OTC:VYGVF). @Rghj21 commented “you can buy now while it’s undervalued or...
STOCKS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
76K+
Followers
33K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy