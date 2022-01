Hydroponic gardening may sound fancy and complicated, but it’s actually its simplicity that makes it so popular with at-home gardeners. Unlike the traditional style of gardening which you’re probably more familiar with, hydroponics grows plants in water rather than soil. It may not be obvious why this small change makes such a big difference, but it does. This is especially true for anyone wanting a faster, easier and more space-efficient way to grow plants at home. Do you have a history of killing plants that were supposed to be easy to maintain? We’re not here to judge. Read on to discover...

GARDENING ・ 1 DAY AGO