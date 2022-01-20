ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Introduction To Mushrooms

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMushrooms are unique in the produce section because they are fungi and not vegetables. What we typically think of as a mushroom is the fleshy, fruiting, spore-bearing body of a fungus. The mushrooms we eat are generally composed of a stipe (stem), a pileus (cap), and lamellae (gills). There are, however,...

Three-Pepper Tenderloin Roast with Mushroom & Leek Barley

Makes 4 to 6 (6-ounce) or 8 to 12 (3-ounce) servings. 1 beef Tenderloin Roast Center-Cut (2 to 3 pounds) 1 tablespoon coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink) 1 pound cremini or white button mushrooms, halved or quartered if large. 3 medium leeks, white and light green...
The Benefits of Mushrooms Plus 10 Vegan Mushroom Recipes

Those who claim they don’t like mushrooms have a myriad of health reasons to change their minds. The mighty shroom carries a heavy load of nutritional and wellness benefits, and just like tofu, it can be prepared in an infinite number of ways. Not only are brands packing mushrooms into adaptogenic coffees, lattes, and other superfood-infused products, people are munching on mushrooms more than ever before. Between 2019 and 2020, mushroom sales increased by 20 to 40 percent, and they gave kale and cauliflower a run for their money as a top food trend in 2021. “Mushrooms are a nutrient powerhouse that bring a filling, comforting taste,” Eric Davis, spokesperson for the Mushroom Council, an industry organization, told VegNews. They’re also one of the most sustainably produced foods at the grocery store, so adding more shrooms to your diet is a win for your body and the planet. What makes these fungi so fabulous? Here is everything you need to know about the benefits of mushrooms and how to use them in vegan recipes.
Best MUSHROOM VARIETIES to grow | Delicious Edible Mushroom Variety

Best MUSHROOM VARIETIES to grow | Delicious Edible Mushroom Variety. A mushroom is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, which grows above the ground on soil or on its food source. The most commonly cultivated is the white button mushroom or Agaricus bisporus. They generally have a stem, a cap, and gills on the bottom of the cap. It must be known that China is the largest producer of edible mushrooms accounting for over 50 percent of the world's edible mushroom production.
Mushroom Design Reviews – Daily Multivitamin Mushroom Supplement?

A study reports that around 3 percent of the population surveyed in the United States have a weakened or suppressed immune system and low immunity increases the risk of infections. If you frequently suffer from cold, flu, stomach troubles, and infections, or your stress levels skyrocket, and you feel lethargic...
Roasted Mushroom Burger

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. 2. Thinly slice all of the mushrooms and toss in olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. 3. Spread the mushrooms in a single layer on a metal sheet pan and roast in the oven for 15 minutes. 4. Remove from oven and cool.
Asian Lettuce Wraps With Mushrooms

1/4 cup chopped cashews (optional) Place the mushrooms, onion, garlic and ginger in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped. Add the ground beef; pulse until well combined. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the mushroom mixture and...
Wild Mushroom Beef Stew

•Total Recipe Time: High Setting: 6-1/2 hours; Low Setting: 9-1/2 hours. 1 pound red-skinned potatoes (1-1/2-inch diameter), cut into quarters. 8 ounces assorted mushrooms, such as shiitake, cremini and oyster, cut into quarters. 1 cup baby carrots. Fresh parsley (optional) INSTRUCTIONS. 1. Combine flour, salt, pepper and thyme in small...
Mini Canadian Meatloaves With Mushrooms

A blend of mushrooms and beef keeps these quick cooking loaves lower in cholesterol and saturated fat than a traditional meatloaf. Place the mushrooms in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped; set aside. Heat oil in a medium, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion, apple, garlic and seasoning blend. Cook for 10 minutes. Cool slightly.
Inside the Growing Wellness Trend of Psilocybin Mushroom Microdosing

Over the past few years, the acceptance of microdosing psychedelic fungi as a medical treatment has grown slowly but steadily — in mainstream American media, in official laboratories, among some politicians and even in homes. Microdosing psychedelics is a practice that involves taking generally one-tenth of a standard “trip” dose (by capsule, dropper or nasal spray), so that one’s senses aren’t affected to the point of full hallucination, but perception sharpens and serotonin is increased. Documentaries and TV series like Netflix’s Fantastic Fungi and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers have helped set the stage for a more open mushroom conversation; they both...
Ranking Of Countries That Export The Most Mushrooms (FAO)

Ranking Of Countries That Export The Most Mushrooms (FAO) Poland was the largest exporter of mushrooms in the world in 2019 followed by China and the Netherlands. Poland exported more than 238 metric tons of mushrooms in 2019. Nine (9) countries exported more than 15K metric tons of mushrooms in...
Ribeye Steaks with Balsamic Mushroom Sauce

2 beef Ribeye Steaks, cut 3/4 inch to 1 inch thick (about 9 to 12 ounces each) 1 package (8 ounces) cremini or button mushrooms, cut in half. 1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 3/4-inch thick steaks 8 to 11 minutes (1-inch thick steaks 12 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Strip Loin Steak with Sauteed Mushrooms

Carve grilled steaks into thin slices to pass and share at the table. This platter presentation lets you choose just how much you want. Only 144 calories per serving. WOW!. 2 Beef Strip Loin Grilling Steaks, 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick (each 8 oz/250 g) Freshly ground black pepper or...
Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Cheesy Beef Skillet With Mushrooms

Place the mushrooms in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes or until softened. Add the mushrooms, ground beef, seasoning blend, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often for 5 minutes.
Picking The Right Mushroom For Every Recipe - The Big Guide | Epicurious

Join Chef Adrienne Cheatham for a deep dive into everything you’d ever need to know about cooking with mushrooms. What’s the best preparation for each variety? Which can swap in and out of recipes with ease? Chef Adrienne will break it all down, giving you the knowledge and confidence you need to be successful in all your mushroom endeavors.
Weekly Grain Movement – Mixed but mostly lower

The latest batch of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering thew week through January 20, didn’t have a lot of bullish data for traders to digest. Wheat volume did improve slightly versus the prior week, but corn and soybeans each saw moderate declines. Corn export inspections totaled 43.9 million bushels last week, sliding 10% below the prior week’s tally. It was also on the lower end of trade estimates, which ranged between 35.4 million and 63.0 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still moderately below last year’s pace, with 647.1 million bushels. China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 13.7 million bushels. Japan was a close second, with 13.4 million bushels. Mexico, Colombia and Honduras rounded out the top five. Sorghum export inspections fell by nearly half week-over-week, landing at 3.0 million bushels. That grain is largely bound for China, with Mexico picking up the modest remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year remain moderately behind last year’s pace, with 84.6 million bushels. Soybean export inspections trended moderately lower week-over-week, with 47.7 million bushels. Analysts were generally expecting a larger haul, with trade guesses ranging between 44.1 million and 69.8 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still lagging well behind last year’s pace, with 1.277 billion bushels. China was again by far the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 23.5 million bushels. Italy, Mexico, Germany and Japan filled out the top five. Wheat export inspections firmed 4.3% from a week ago, reaching 14.7 million bushels. That was also on the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 9.2 million and 16.5 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still moderately below last year’s pace, with 485.7 million bushels. The Philippines topped all destinations for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 4.5 million bushels. Nigeria, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Jamaica rounded out the top five. Click here to read more from the latest USDA grain export inspection report.
Chow Line: New Labels To Help ID Added Sugars

Next month, I want to try to cut added sugars from my diet, but I’m confused when I look at the Nutrition Facts labels. For example, sliced fruit packed in juice seems to have a lot of sugar. How can I tell if it’s added sugar or just the natural sugars from the fruit and juice?
March Beef Exports Robust; Imports Tepid

March 2017 beef and veal exports were estimated at 234 million pounds, an increase of 25 percent above March 2016. Exports to Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, and Taiwan were robust, all registering double-digit percentage increases. Strong foreign demand, lower U.S. beef prices, and a relative weakening of the U.S. dollar against major trading partners are likely factors enhancing U.S. beef export competitiveness. The first quarter of 2017 ended with beef exports higher by 22 percent from the same period a year ago at 651 million pounds. Preliminary export sales data for April suggests continued export strength in the second quarter. USDA has raised its beef export forecast to 2.81 billion pounds for 2017. Exports in 2018 are forecast at 2.84 billion pounds.
