Cape Girardeau woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St Louis regional hospitalization totals over the past eleven days have shown a flattening of the Omicron Variant-fueled surge that led to drastic jumps in hospital admissions over the past two months. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week-and-a-half have hovered at a high point of 1,449 patients on January 17th to a low of 1,391 on the following day. Hospitalizations have held steady during this Omicron peak after jumping astronomically in December and early January. Since Thanksgiving, the region has witnessed a chaotic rise in hospitalizations from 318 patients on Thanksgiving, to 615 patients on Christmas, and now 1,403 patients in a report released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO