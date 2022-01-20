ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cape Girardeau woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case

By Associated Press
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Missouri man who stole hearse with body inside sentenced

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 39-year-old man who admitted that he stole a mortuary van with a body inside last year has been sentenced to six years in prison. Brian Schaake was sentenced Friday for a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty in October. Investigators...
CLAYTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Fraud#Prison#Medicaid#Ap
FOX2Now

New logistics center will help abortion seekers get to Illinois

With abortion access increasingly restricted across much of the South and Midwest, two Illinois clinics near St. Louis on Friday announced a new logistics center to help abortion seekers get to their clinics. Activists on both sides are convinced the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is imperiled, with nearly two...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Flattened St. Louis area COVID hospitalizations promise future decline

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St Louis regional hospitalization totals over the past eleven days have shown a flattening of the Omicron Variant-fueled surge that led to drastic jumps in hospital admissions over the past two months. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week-and-a-half have hovered at a high point of 1,449 patients on January 17th to a low of 1,391 on the following day. Hospitalizations have held steady during this Omicron peak after jumping astronomically in December and early January. Since Thanksgiving, the region has witnessed a chaotic rise in hospitalizations from 318 patients on Thanksgiving, to 615 patients on Christmas, and now 1,403 patients in a report released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis woman charged in McDonald’s shooting over french fries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI)– Authorities have charged a woman who is accused of shooting a McDonald’s restaurant employee Wednesday after an argument over a discount on french fries escalated. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has charged Terika Clay, 30, of St. Louis, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Normandy Police say Clay […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.”. In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe an execution protocol using nitrogen suffocation will be completed “within months.”
ALABAMA STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy