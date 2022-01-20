ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

These 25 Types Of Mushrooms Are Grown Around The World For Both Food and Medicine

By FreshCap Mushrooms
beef2live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese 25 Types Of Mushrooms Are Grown Around The World For Both Food and Medicine. You might not notice it on a...

beef2live.com

Comments / 1

Related
beef2live.com

An Introduction To Mushrooms

Mushrooms are unique in the produce section because they are fungi and not vegetables. What we typically think of as a mushroom is the fleshy, fruiting, spore-bearing body of a fungus. The mushrooms we eat are generally composed of a stipe (stem), a pileus (cap), and lamellae (gills). There are, however, many morphological varieties of mushrooms and not all varieties have these features. There are approximately 14,000 different species of mushroom, many of which are inedible.
LIFESTYLE
bendsource.com

Food as Medicine

If you've ever spent time in a hospital, you've probably noticed the tepid platters of irony known as hospital food. In these facilities, where patients receive the best care that modern medicine can offer, the importance of food is often overlooked. Only mom can make mom's chicken soup. But more...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Around The World#Medicine#Oyster#Food Drink
beef2live.com

Best MUSHROOM VARIETIES to grow | Delicious Edible Mushroom Variety

Best MUSHROOM VARIETIES to grow | Delicious Edible Mushroom Variety. A mushroom is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, which grows above the ground on soil or on its food source. The most commonly cultivated is the white button mushroom or Agaricus bisporus. They generally have a stem, a cap, and gills on the bottom of the cap. It must be known that China is the largest producer of edible mushrooms accounting for over 50 percent of the world's edible mushroom production.
GARDENING
97.9 WGRD

Heavy Metal Burgers Around the World

Burgers and metal music go together. Maybe it's the juicy-meat/flesh-blood connection. Maybe it's because you go at them with your bare hands. Maybe it's just fun. Regardless, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have leaned into the concept of metal music and burgers. Below is a partial list of meat and metal purveyors you can find in North and South America.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
beef2live.com

Three-Pepper Tenderloin Roast with Mushroom & Leek Barley

Makes 4 to 6 (6-ounce) or 8 to 12 (3-ounce) servings. 1 beef Tenderloin Roast Center-Cut (2 to 3 pounds) 1 tablespoon coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink) 1 pound cremini or white button mushrooms, halved or quartered if large. 3 medium leeks, white and light green...
RECIPES
Gothamist.com

Best Of Both Worlds? Meet The Amazing New Chicken Soup Sandwich From R&D Foods

Ilene Rosen and Sara Dima have been making loads of good, homey food for their neighbors in Prospect Heights since 2012, when they first opened a sweet little cafe called 606 R&D on Vanderbilt Avenue. 606 only lasted a few years, but their spinoff catering operation and salad and sandwich shop next door, R&D Foods, remains a solid neighborhood favorite, maybe even more so during the pandemic.
FOOD & DRINKS
beef2live.com

Strip Loin Roast Beef with Rosemary Wild Mushroom Sauce

Strip Loin Roast Beef with Rosemary Wild Mushroom Sauce. Oven Roast Beef is great for entertaining because it needs little preparation and has delicious results. The grainy mustard adds both texture and flavour to the outer crust of this roast recipe. Cook times are guidelines only - because of its shape, Strip Loin Roast cooks faster than most roasts. Use a thermometer to judge doneness. "I loved the results of the high heat to begin. Couldn’t believe how quickly it cooked – in fact, it was much quicker than I had anticipated. The roast got a delicious crust around it which was really yummy.” —Reader Comment.
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Roasted Mushroom Burger

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. 2. Thinly slice all of the mushrooms and toss in olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. 3. Spread the mushrooms in a single layer on a metal sheet pan and roast in the oven for 15 minutes. 4. Remove from oven and cool.
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Classic Cheeseburger With Mushrooms

Blending finely chopped mushrooms and lean ground beef give burgers an incredible texture and flavour. Even the biggest meat lover will be asking for seconds. Traditional toppings such as lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Directions. Place the mushrooms and oats in the bowl of a food processor fitted...
RECIPES
Salon

Fermented vegetables are a critical part of worldwide cuisines — and for good reason

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. When I was growing up in the 80s and 90s, the word "fermented" prompted scrunched noses, sickly frowns and gagging. Synonyms might as well have been "putrid" or "gross" — conjuring old, decaying food matter that was past its prime yet eaten primarily out of necessity. "Bacteria" didn't have a health halo, either. Of course, fermentation was the genesis of so many of our foods, from soy sauce to pickled mustard greens, which were amongst the most common examples in my mother's Chinese-American kitchen. I recall a group of construction workers in my house when I was younger, who probably thought no one else could hear when they incredulously read the label on a jar of fermented black bean garlic sauce, an umami-boosting paste stirred into dishes like beef with broccoli. Only, it had that word "fermented" in its name. They doubled over in laughter — the stuff sounded too disgusting to believe.
FOOD & DRINKS
beef2live.com

Beef And Blue Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

These perfectly bite-sized mushrooms are stuffed with a savory blend of Ground Beef, blue cheese and chives. 36 to 40 small button or cremini mushrooms (about 1-1/2 to 2-inch diameter) 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese. 1/4 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs. 3 tablespoons minced chives. 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning...
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Wild Mushroom Beef Stew

•Total Recipe Time: High Setting: 6-1/2 hours; Low Setting: 9-1/2 hours. 1 pound red-skinned potatoes (1-1/2-inch diameter), cut into quarters. 8 ounces assorted mushrooms, such as shiitake, cremini and oyster, cut into quarters. 1 cup baby carrots. Fresh parsley (optional) INSTRUCTIONS. 1. Combine flour, salt, pepper and thyme in small...
RECIPES
beef2live.com

Ribeye Steaks with Balsamic Mushroom Sauce

2 beef Ribeye Steaks, cut 3/4 inch to 1 inch thick (about 9 to 12 ounces each) 1 package (8 ounces) cremini or button mushrooms, cut in half. 1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 3/4-inch thick steaks 8 to 11 minutes (1-inch thick steaks 12 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy