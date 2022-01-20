These 25 Types Of Mushrooms Are Grown Around The World For Both Food and Medicine

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. When I was growing up in the 80s and 90s, the word "fermented" prompted scrunched noses, sickly frowns and gagging. Synonyms might as well have been "putrid" or "gross" — conjuring old, decaying food matter that was past its prime yet eaten primarily out of necessity. "Bacteria" didn't have a health halo, either. Of course, fermentation was the genesis of so many of our foods, from soy sauce to pickled mustard greens, which were amongst the most common examples in my mother's Chinese-American kitchen. I recall a group of construction workers in my house when I was younger, who probably thought no one else could hear when they incredulously read the label on a jar of fermented black bean garlic sauce, an umami-boosting paste stirred into dishes like beef with broccoli. Only, it had that word "fermented" in its name. They doubled over in laughter — the stuff sounded too disgusting to believe.

