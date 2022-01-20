Mushroom Production

Those who claim they don’t like mushrooms have a myriad of health reasons to change their minds. The mighty shroom carries a heavy load of nutritional and wellness benefits, and just like tofu, it can be prepared in an infinite number of ways. Not only are brands packing mushrooms into adaptogenic coffees, lattes, and other superfood-infused products, people are munching on mushrooms more than ever before. Between 2019 and 2020, mushroom sales increased by 20 to 40 percent, and they gave kale and cauliflower a run for their money as a top food trend in 2021. “Mushrooms are a nutrient powerhouse that bring a filling, comforting taste,” Eric Davis, spokesperson for the Mushroom Council, an industry organization, told VegNews. They’re also one of the most sustainably produced foods at the grocery store, so adding more shrooms to your diet is a win for your body and the planet. What makes these fungi so fabulous? Here is everything you need to know about the benefits of mushrooms and how to use them in vegan recipes.

